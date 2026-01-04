Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYT

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
02:44 AM • 21520 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 30568 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 42095 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 45310 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 44353 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 58669 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 79415 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 68034 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 88050 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 48464 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.9m/s
69%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 12563 views
Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in SyriaJanuary 3, 11:31 PM • 3940 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury LincolnJanuary 4, 01:07 AM • 10516 views
Democrats accuse Trump of lying about Venezuela and demand a plan for governing the countryJanuary 4, 01:38 AM • 5974 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports04:24 AM • 7768 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 76204 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 95009 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 106778 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 243418 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 176694 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 12693 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 63372 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 73037 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 70643 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 176694 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
BM-21 "Grad"
Shahed-136
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and its partners have entered a new phase, bringing the parties closer to discussing the format of a peace settlement. President Zelenskyy expects the basic provisions on security guarantees and economic recovery to be agreed upon as early as January.

Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYT

The negotiation process between Ukraine and its partners has entered a new stage and brought the parties closer to discussing a probable format for a peaceful settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As noted in the publication, Ukraine believes that lasting peace is only possible with reliable mechanisms to protect against a repeat Russian attack. However, it remains unclear which countries are ready to undertake specific commitments and how these guarantees will be implemented in practice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work on key documents is progressing at an accelerated pace – the agreement on basic provisions is expected already in January. This refers to security guarantees, economic recovery, and a phased end to the war.

The draft peace plan also considers security guarantees similar to the principles of NATO's collective defense. The US, the North Atlantic Alliance, and individual European states are named among the possible guarantors.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of chiefs of general staffs on January 5 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The New York Times
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine