Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYT

The negotiation process between Ukraine and its partners has entered a new stage and brought the parties closer to discussing a probable format for a peaceful settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

As noted in the publication, Ukraine believes that lasting peace is only possible with reliable mechanisms to protect against a repeat Russian attack. However, it remains unclear which countries are ready to undertake specific commitments and how these guarantees will be implemented in practice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that work on key documents is progressing at an accelerated pace – the agreement on basic provisions is expected already in January. This refers to security guarantees, economic recovery, and a phased end to the war.

The draft peace plan also considers security guarantees similar to the principles of NATO's collective defense. The US, the North Atlantic Alliance, and individual European states are named among the possible guarantors.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of chiefs of general staffs on January 5 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.