Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson region: two people are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two people, a 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, sustained mine-blast wounds as a result of Russian shelling of Bilozerka village in Kherson region on May 20.
In the evening of May 20, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were wounded in the attack. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
In the evening, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka. Two people were hit - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old
Both victims sustained mine-blast injuries, so they were hospitalized. Currently, doctors are examining the wounded.
Kherson suffers an enemy attack, one casualty20.05.24, 11:46 • 15723 views
Recall
In Kherson region, 18 settlements came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Eight people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.