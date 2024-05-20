Russians attack Bilozerka in Kherson region: two people are wounded

In the evening of May 20, Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region. Two people were wounded in the attack. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

In the evening, the Russian army attacked Bilozerka. Two people were hit - a 74-year-old man and a woman, 64 years old - the post reads.

Both victims sustained mine-blast injuries, so they were hospitalized. Currently, doctors are examining the wounded.

In Kherson region, 18 settlements came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Eight people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.