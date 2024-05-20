Kherson suffers an enemy attack, one casualty

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74430 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105769 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148716 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152888 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249454 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173895 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165181 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Kherson suffers an enemy attack, one casualty

Kherson suffers an enemy attack, one casualty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15723 views

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, killing one resident and wounding another elderly man.

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Another resident of Kherson was killed in the shelling. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

the occupants struck at Dniprovsky district of the city. The shells hit one of the enterprises. One killed and one wounded are currently reported

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Roman Mrochko, chairman of the Kherson CMA, said on Telegram that the Russian army shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank "about an hour ago.

According to the head of the RMA, the man's heart stopped due to fatal wounds. A 72-year-old man was also injured in the shelling. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury. He is currently being examined by doctors.

8 people were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling20.05.24, 08:15 • 29963 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
telegramTelegram
khersonKherson

