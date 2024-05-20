Kherson suffers an enemy attack, one casualty

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. Another resident of Kherson was killed in the shelling. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

the occupants struck at Dniprovsky district of the city. The shells hit one of the enterprises. One killed and one wounded are currently reported - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Roman Mrochko, chairman of the Kherson CMA, said on Telegram that the Russian army shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank "about an hour ago.

According to the head of the RMA, the man's heart stopped due to fatal wounds. A 72-year-old man was also injured in the shelling. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury. He is currently being examined by doctors.

8 people were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling