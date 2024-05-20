8 people were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59640 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103217 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146326 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150716 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246912 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173359 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164756 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223948 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113025 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62014 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100382 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31771 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35637 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223029 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59594 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35637 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 42728 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113155 views
8 people were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29962 views

8 people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of 18 localities over the past day.

In Kherson region, 18 settlements came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Novokaira, Novovorontsovka, Novoraysk, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Shlyakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Zymivnyk, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under fire.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging  multi-storey building and 21 private houses.

The objects of municipal and agricultural infrastructure were hit. An outbuilding, garages and 3 private cars were damaged.

russians wound four civilians in Kherson region in the morning - RMA19.05.24, 12:25 • 24338 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

