8 people were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy shelling

In Kherson region, 18 settlements came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Novokaira, Novovorontsovka, Novoraysk, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Shlyakhove, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykhailivka, Mykilske, Tyahyntsi, Antonivka, Stanislav, Sadove, Zymivnyk, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under fire.

Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging multi-storey building and 21 private houses.

The objects of municipal and agricultural infrastructure were hit. An outbuilding, garages and 3 private cars were damaged.

russians wound four civilians in Kherson region in the morning - RMA