russians wound four civilians in Kherson region in the morning - RMA

russian troops continue to attack Kherson and surrounding villages. This morning in Kherson, a 75-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling. In addition, in Beryslav, three people were reported injured due to the dropping of explosives from a drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA.

Details

In particular, Kindiika came under enemy fire.

A man of 75 years old, who was on the street at the time, was injured as a result of the enemy's strike. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wound of the chest, contusion - RMA said.

It is noted that the man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

In addition, a family was injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosive drop from a drone

Three wounded residents turned to the hospital. They are a 21-year-old man and women, 42 and 71 years old. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary assistance - Kherson RMA added.

Recall

In Kherson region, hostile forces shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 8 houses and infrastructure, killing 2 civilians and injuring 2.