russians wound four civilians in Kherson region in the morning - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops continue to attack Kherson and surrounding villages, with 4 civilians wounded by shelling and drone strikes, including a 75-year-old man in Kherson and a family of 3 in Beryslav.
russian troops continue to attack Kherson and surrounding villages. This morning in Kherson, a 75-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling. In addition, in Beryslav, three people were reported injured due to the dropping of explosives from a drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson RMA.
Details
In particular, Kindiika came under enemy fire.
A man of 75 years old, who was on the street at the time, was injured as a result of the enemy's strike. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wound of the chest, contusion
It is noted that the man was hospitalized in moderate condition. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
In addition, a family was injured in Beryslav as a result of an explosive drop from a drone
Three wounded residents turned to the hospital. They are a 21-year-old man and women, 42 and 71 years old. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The victims are currently being examined and provided with the necessary assistance
Recall
In Kherson region, hostile forces shelled residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building, 8 houses and infrastructure, killing 2 civilians and injuring 2.