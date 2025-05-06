In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 17071 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 32374 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 29728 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 32273 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 40164 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 71866 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 45399 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 93539 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 55990 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 114070 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4608 views

In Kyiv, rescuers found the body of a woman of about 40 years old 900 meters from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite resuscitation measures, it was not possible to save her.

In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

In Kyiv, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Dnipro River who fell from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite all efforts, it was not possible to resuscitate the drowned woman. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, today at 12:25 p.m. a message was received that a person had fallen into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge.

For search and rescue operations, divers-rescuers were sent on the "Ruslan Koshevoy" boat.

The body of a woman, who appeared to be about 40 years old, was found 900 meters from the Pedestrian Bridge.

... at a distance of 900 meters downstream from the Pedestrian Bridge, 50 meters from the shore in the water, rescuers found the body of a woman, about 40 years old 

- rescuers noted.

It is reported that with the help of rescue equipment, the woman was pulled out of the water and taken to the shore for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, it was not possible to resuscitate the drowned woman.

The woman's body was handed over to law enforcement officers to establish all the circumstances of the incident 

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

Addition

In the Varash district of Rivne region, a tractor fell under the ice. As a result of the incident, the driver of the vehicle died.

Border guards found the body of a person in the Tisa River near the border with Hungary. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, this is the 46th case.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnieper
Hungary
Ukraine
Kyiv
