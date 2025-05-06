In Kyiv, a woman fell into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge: it was not possible to save her

In Kyiv, rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Dnipro River who fell from the Pedestrian Bridge. Despite all efforts, it was not possible to resuscitate the drowned woman. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, today at 12:25 p.m. a message was received that a person had fallen into the Dnipro River from the Pedestrian Bridge.

For search and rescue operations, divers-rescuers were sent on the "Ruslan Koshevoy" boat.

The body of a woman, who appeared to be about 40 years old, was found 900 meters from the Pedestrian Bridge.

... at a distance of 900 meters downstream from the Pedestrian Bridge, 50 meters from the shore in the water, rescuers found the body of a woman, about 40 years old - rescuers noted.

It is reported that with the help of rescue equipment, the woman was pulled out of the water and taken to the shore for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, it was not possible to resuscitate the drowned woman.

The woman's body was handed over to law enforcement officers to establish all the circumstances of the incident - reported in the State Emergency Service.

Addition

