The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization. In particular, those liable for military service and reservists will receive referrals for medical examination through the Unified State Register. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.

Amendments have been made to the Procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period. It is envisaged to reflect in the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists information on the delivery of a summons to a person liable for military service or a reservist on a form - wrote Melnychuk.

Also, according to him, the provision on the deadline for granting deferment from conscription for military service during mobilization to certain categories of persons liable for military service and reservists has been clarified.

In addition, Melnychuk said that according to the amendments:

• specified the cases in which persons are not sent for medical examination to determine fitness for military service;

• defined the conditions for referral to the military medical commission of persons who have not undergone a medical examination, or whose decision (resolution) on fitness for military service has expired;

• clarified the procedure for generating a referral to the military medical commission for a medical examination in electronic form using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;

• clarified the list of documents confirming the right to deferment for persons who have three or more children under the age of 18, etc.

