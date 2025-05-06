The military will be able to apply for leave online: new features have been added to "Army+"
Kyiv • UNN
The "Army+" application has new electronic reports and a section for certificates, which will simplify the process of obtaining benefits. The possibility to apply for childcare leave and obtain a combat veteran certificate has been added.
Five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts have been added to the "Army+" application for the military. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.
Details
Now, servicemen will be able to use the application to:
- Obtain a certificate of participation in combat operations;
- Obtain an extract from the order;
- Obtain an extract from the service record;
- Apply for childcare leave (up to 3 years);
- Return from leave, business trip or treatment.
In order to use the new functionality, you need to update the application to the latest version, Chernogorenko said.
New month - new reports in "Army+". In May, five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts were added. This will simplify the receipt of state guarantees for servicemen. For example, discounts on utility services or on travel in transport
Additionally
As added by the Ministry of Defense, reports can be submitted in a few minutes. They contain comprehensive information notes that provide short and clear advice and explanations on what documents may be needed when submitting a report.
The service of оформлення рапортів у додатку "Армія+" appeared in August 2024. During this time, 430,000 reports were fully processed. The most popular ones are health-improving (31%), annual leave (22%) and change of place of service (21.5%).
Recall
New functions will appear in the "Reserve+" application. Among them - deferral by the decision of the military medical commission, for parents of a minor child, display of data on disability and reasons for violation of registration.