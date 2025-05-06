The military will be able to apply for leave online: new features have been added to "Army+"

Five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts have been added to the "Army+" application for the military. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

Details

Now, servicemen will be able to use the application to:

Obtain a certificate of participation in combat operations;

Obtain an extract from the order;

Obtain an extract from the service record;

Apply for childcare leave (up to 3 years);

Return from leave, business trip or treatment.

In order to use the new functionality, you need to update the application to the latest version, Chernogorenko said.

New month - new reports in "Army+". In May, five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts were added. This will simplify the receipt of state guarantees for servicemen. For example, discounts on utility services or on travel in transport - said the Deputy Minister.

Additionally

As added by the Ministry of Defense, reports can be submitted in a few minutes. They contain comprehensive information notes that provide short and clear advice and explanations on what documents may be needed when submitting a report.

The service of оформлення рапортів у додатку "Армія+" appeared in August 2024. During this time, 430,000 reports were fully processed. The most popular ones are health-improving (31%), annual leave (22%) and change of place of service (21.5%).

Recall

New functions will appear in the "Reserve+" application. Among them - deferral by the decision of the military medical commission, for parents of a minor child, display of data on disability and reasons for violation of registration.