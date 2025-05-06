The military will be able to apply for leave online: new features have been added to "Army+"

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM • 6958 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 15844 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 40796 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 34754 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 73072 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 50954 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 53207 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99470 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48085 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 41149 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72042 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54124 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 48994 views

Scammers impersonate "Oschadbank": CCD warns of a new scheme to deceive Ukrainians

08:32 AM • 13500 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 34517 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 40778 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 73057 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99467 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 122057 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 207109 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 996 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 34944 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 54588 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 72479 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 28805 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

The military will be able to apply for leave online: new features have been added to "Army+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2970 views

The "Army+" application has new electronic reports and a section for certificates, which will simplify the process of obtaining benefits. The possibility to apply for childcare leave and obtain a combat veteran certificate has been added.

The military will be able to apply for leave online: new features have been added to "Army+"

Five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts have been added to the "Army+" application for the military. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko, UNN reports.

Details

Now, servicemen will be able to use the application to:

  • Obtain a certificate of participation in combat operations;
    • Obtain an extract from the order;
      • Obtain an extract from the service record;
        • Apply for childcare leave (up to 3 years);
          • Return from leave, business trip or treatment.

            In order to use the new functionality, you need to update the application to the latest version, Chernogorenko said.

            New month - new reports in "Army+". In May, five electronic reports and a separate section for certificates and extracts were added. This will simplify the receipt of state guarantees for servicemen. For example, discounts on utility services or on travel in transport

            - said the Deputy Minister.

            Additionally

            As added by the Ministry of Defense, reports can be submitted in a few minutes. They contain comprehensive information notes that provide short and clear advice and explanations on what documents may be needed when submitting a report.

            The service of оформлення рапортів у додатку "Армія+" appeared in August 2024. During this time, 430,000 reports were fully processed. The most popular ones are health-improving (31%), annual leave (22%) and change of place of service (21.5%).

            Recall

            New functions will appear in the "Reserve+" application.  Among them - deferral by the decision of the military medical commission, for parents of a minor child, display of data on disability and reasons for violation of registration.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            SocietyWarTechnologies
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Brent
            $61.74
            Bitcoin
            $93,942.40
            S&P 500
            $5,595.13
            Tesla
            $273.02
            Газ TTF
            $34.63
            Золото
            $3,399.71
            Ethereum
            $1,775.28