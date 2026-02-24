"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of lives

The fourth year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is not just a calendar date. These are years of loss, pain, resistance, and transformation for the entire country. The war has changed millions of lives, forcing Ukrainians to look at themselves, their state, and their future in a new way.

UNN has collected stories of people who met the war differently but experienced it with equal pain: through Mariupol and captivity, through defense and return to service, through the loss of comrades and the realization that this war became a moment of ultimate self-determination for Ukrainians.

"I thought the war would end in a few weeks" - the story of Mariupol defender Artem Dyblenko

Artem Dyblenko, an officer of the special intelligence unit "Angels" of the Ukrainian Navy, a full cavalier of the Order "For Courage", told UNN about the first days of the full-scale war, the defense of Mariupol, captivity, and his vision of Ukraine's future.

Artem remembers the morning of February 24, 2022, in detail.

"In the morning I woke up, heard missile volleys, explosions, and realized that the war had begun. It had started long before that day, but on February 24, a full-scale war began from the very morning, a completely new stage of struggle," he recalls.

At the same time, the soldier admits: although he was aware of the threat, he did not fully believe that the invasion would happen.

"I understood, I was preparing, but I thought it wouldn't happen. I hoped it would pass."

The road to Mariupol

The decision not to wait was instantaneous. The very next day after the invasion began, he was at the military enlistment office.

"On the morning of February 25, I came to the military enlistment office. On the 26th, I was put on a bus, and that same evening I was already in Mariupol."

At that time, Artem, like many others, had no idea how long and bloody this war would be.

"I thought it would all end in a couple of weeks. I thought the Russians would be stopped quickly, that they would be drowned. We were giving them a hard time everywhere. They were suffering insane losses. But I was wrong."

Defense of Mariupol and breakthrough to Azovstal

As part of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, Artem held the defense at the Illich plant, and later, together with his comrades, broke through to Azovstal. These were weeks of continuous battles, lack of resources, losses, and survival at the limit of physical capabilities.

Captivity without information

On May 20, 2022, according to the order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, he, along with other defenders of Mariupol, surrendered. Artem was held in a strict regime colony in Taganrog. In four months of captivity, he lost about 40 kilograms of weight.

"In captivity, we had no information. Absolutely. I didn't know what was happening in Ukraine, where the front line was, what was happening with Kharkiv, with Mykolaiv. We didn't understand anything at all. They said that my native Mykolaiv and Odesa had been taken by Russian troops. But I didn't believe them," Artem recalls.

Death in the cell - the most terrible day of captivity

The most terrible thing in captivity, Artem Dyblenko admits, was complete ignorance - he did not know what was happening with his family and what was happening in Ukraine. But the worst moment during the entire time of captivity was the death of a comrade right in the cell.

"In captivity, the most terrible thing was not knowing what was happening with my family and what was happening in the country at all. But regarding my friend in the cell - that was probably the worst day of my entire captivity. The Russians constantly beat us, beat us hard, my comrade... He just couldn't take it anymore, and his heart stopped. He died in my arms."

Return to service

After being released from captivity, Artem did not leave the army.

"Now I continue my service, I am engaged in planning operations. This is a very interesting and responsible job. We save people who are in trouble," he says.

"I really want this to be the last anniversary of the war"

When asked if the current anniversary of the full-scale invasion could be the last, the soldier answers without pathos, but with hope:

I really hope so. That this will be the last anniversary of this war.

Answering the question of whether Ukraine is winning the war today, Artem Dyblenko suggests looking broader - not only at the front line or the current situation, but at the strategic dimension. In his opinion, the key victory has already taken place - in 2022.

"To be honest and without emotions, Ukraine has already won this war. And it happened in 2022. When Russia planned to take Kyiv in three days, break statehood, eliminate the military-political leadership and impose a puppet regime - this did not happen. The very fact that Ukraine stood its ground is Russia's strategic defeat," he emphasized.

Wishes to Ukrainians

Addressing his fellow citizens, Artem says simply: "Hold on. Don't lose faith. We will stand, because we have no other way."

AFU reserve officer Andriy Kramarov on four years of the great war - "For me, this is not an anniversary, but a continuation of the tragedy"

AFU reserve officer and military expert Andriy Kramarov, in a comment for UNN, shared his personal vision of these years, losses, the situation at the front, and answered the question of whether one can speak of victory or defeat today.

War as personal loss and national self-determination

According to Kramarov, these years are primarily the pain of losses.

"For me, these four years are very painful, because I have buried many good Ukrainian men. I have combat comrades who lie in the military cemetery in Kyiv. I can walk through the old cemetery, where my relatives are buried, and through the new one - where my comrades lie. And it's very difficult."

He emphasizes that the war has become a harsh, but inevitable moment of self-determination for Ukraine.

"This is war. And, unfortunately, this is the self-determination of the Ukrainian nation. But the problem is that we are losing the best."

"For me, this is not an anniversary"

The reserve officer emphasizes that he does not perceive four years of full-scale war as a symbolic milestone.

"For me, this is not an anniversary. This is a continuation of the great tragedy of the Ukrainian people - a good, peace-loving people who were forced to fight by the Russians."

According to him, any cessation of hostilities would be a relief for the military.

"I don't know a single soldier who wouldn't say that you can put down your assault rifle. That would be the only action that would make him happy."

"We have already won"

Answering the question of whether Ukraine is winning or losing, Kramarov formulates his position clearly.

"We have already won. Back in 2022," Andriy emphasizes.

Explaining this, he draws attention to Russia's initial goals. He is convinced: Russia's task was to completely take control of Ukraine - both the territory and the people. But they could not break the Ukrainians. In his opinion, the key marker of Russia's defeat is the preservation of Ukrainian identity.

"Do you want to speak Russian? No. That means they haven't won yet. This is a very simple question, but it answers everything."

Eastern Ukraine and the myth of the "waiters"

Separately, Andriy Kramarov talks about the situation in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donetsk region. He refutes the idea of widespread support for Russia among local residents.

"There are very few 'waiters'. When everything that can fly flies over your head, very few 'waiters' remain," he emphasizes.

According to him, only isolated individuals remain supporters of Russia.

"There are a small number of people who still remember Soviet times and think that with the arrival of Russia, something will get better. But there is no logic in this."

At the same time, the expert emphasizes that most residents of the region do not want to live under Russian rule.

"People from Donetsk and the Donetsk region are fundamental people. They do not want to be under Russia," he summarized and wished Ukrainians strength and faith.

The war caught us in different places - in Kyiv and Kharkiv, in Bucha and Melitopol, in Lviv, Odesa, abroad, and even some of us in Moscow. For some, it began with explosions outside the window, for others - with an alarming call, a short message, or words that cannot be forgotten. This is a great tragedy that seems endless, but at the same time, it is a common experience that has forever united millions of people.

I, the author of this article, Andriy, learned about the beginning of the war from my grandmother's call. She said: "Kulbakino is being bombed" (an airfield in Mykolaiv). At that time I was in Kyiv, still a student, four years have passed, and every second of that day remained in my memory.

My friends met the war in Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv. Each has their own first minute, their own fear, and their own decision. But almost all of us made a similar choice. Someone took up arms, someone got behind the wheel and evacuated people, someone built checkpoints, volunteered, rescued, held the rear.

We get tired, it's hard for us, we argue and make mistakes, but we don't stop. This war has been going on for the fourth year. It has taken too many lives and left too many wounds. But despite everything, we continue to stand. Because behind us are people, memory, and a country that knows how to hold on even when it seems that there is no strength left.

24.02.22 - a great tragedy, but at the same time a day when Ukrainians demonstrated their best qualities to the whole world - resilience, dignity, and invincibility.