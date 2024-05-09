Russian strikes damage infrastructure in Kherson region, one wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled residential areas yesterday, damaging infrastructure, the post office, industrial facilities and gas pipelines, and one person was wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to Prokudin, Veletynske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Inzhenerne, Poniativka, Sadove, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lvov and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 12 high-rise buildings and 54 private houses were damaged.

There were hits to critical and transport infrastructure, an administrative building, a post office, industrial facilities and gas pipelines. 1 person was injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The gas leak has been blocked, there are no more fires or threats, he added. According to him, outbuildings, storage facilities, garages, special equipment and private cars were also damaged.

