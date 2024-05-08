Ukrzaliznytsia completes repairs of shelled tracks in Kherson, train traffic resumes

In Kherson, the repair of the track damaged by shelling has been completed. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the railroad workers have completed the repair of the track damaged by shelling at Kherson station.

Tomorrow's flights are on schedule - the statement said.

Recall

As a result of the night attack in Kherson, power supply was disrupted and railroad tracks were damaged - the movement of the train 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was restricted to Mykolaiv. Bus transportation was organized for passengers traveling to Kherson and back.

Two Shaheeds shot down in Kherson region at night, 4 Russian reconnaissance drones destroyed in the south overnight