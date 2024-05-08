Ukrzaliznytsia completes repairs of shelled tracks in Kherson, train traffic resumes

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108116 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251026 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174276 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165509 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35424 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67425 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35514 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226276 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238063 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224827 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61577 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67425 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113941 views
Ukrzaliznytsia completes repairs of shelled tracks in Kherson, train traffic resumes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25947 views

Railroad workers have completed repairs to the shelling-damaged track at Kherson station, and trains to and from Kherson are now running as scheduled.

In Kherson, the repair of the track damaged by shelling has been completed. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the railroad workers have completed the repair of the track damaged by shelling at Kherson station.

Tomorrow's flights are on schedule

- the statement said.

Recall

As a result of the night attack in Kherson, power supply was disrupted and railroad tracks were damaged - the movement of the train 121/122 Kyiv-Kherson-Kyiv was restricted to Mykolaiv. Bus transportation was organized for passengers traveling to Kherson and back.

Two Shaheeds shot down in Kherson region at night, 4 Russian reconnaissance drones destroyed in the south overnight08.05.24, 12:14 • 11514 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyWar
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising