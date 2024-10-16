Russian troops shell Bilozerka: two women wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Around 17:00 on October 16, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling of residential buildings, two women aged 59 and 60 were wounded, one of them was hospitalized.
On Wednesday, October 16, at about 17:00, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka in the Kherson region. Two women were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling. This was stated by the Kherson RMA, UNN reports .
Details
Around 17:00, Russian troops opened fire on Bilozerka. The enemy's strikes hit residential buildings. Two women, 59 and 60 years old, were injured in the shelling
It is noted that one of the wounded women was hospitalized with an explosive injury, concussion, and leg injury.
The second victim received medical aid at the mine. She sustained an explosive injury, contusion and a head injury.
Recall
On the afternoon of October 16, Russian troops attacked Zmiivkain the Kherson region. A 56-year-old woman was wounded in the attack.