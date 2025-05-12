The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
07:01 PM • 2032 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

03:56 PM • 13987 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 26812 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 44023 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 49918 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 29840 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 27474 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 26993 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25998 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32498 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1m/s
43%
748mm
Popular news

The Russian group that "slipped" across the Oskil River is not capable of active assault actions - spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia"

May 12, 09:47 AM • 11496 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 24052 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 59173 views

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said that the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Moscow

May 12, 01:00 PM • 6798 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25146 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 43999 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 49895 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 85242 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 108314 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 92536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 25178 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 67881 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 44017 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 50135 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 130333 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1880 views

A large-scale power outage in London led to the shutdown of subway lines and the closure of stations. The reason was an accident in the power grid, which caused disruptions in transport operations.

The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

A massive power outage in London has caused serious disruptions to the subway: several lines have been closed and stations have been closed. The reason was an accident in the National Grid power grid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

In London, the operation of part of the subway lines was temporarily suspended, and some stations were closed due to serious power outages. According to the Transport Service of London (TfL), the reason was an accident on the National Grid network, which caused the shutdown of most of the transport system.

According to TfL, as of 6:00 p.m., the Bakerloo, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines have been completely suspended. Other directions, including Circle, District, Jubilee, Hammersmith & City, Mildmay, operate with delays or partial stops. Minor disruptions were recorded on the Northern, Elizabeth, Piccadilly, Metropolitan and Waterloo & City lines, while the rest of the routes operate as usual.

What happened

The incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., forced the closure of a number of stations, including Marble Arch, Holborn, Covent Garden, South Kensington and Tottenham Court Road. TfL reported on social networks that Covent Garden was closed due to a malfunction of communication equipment.

A TfL representative noted that due to an accident in the southwestern district of London, the power supply was interrupted for several minutes, which caused a complete shutdown of the system. He also suggested that some passengers may have temporarily remained in the tunnels.

National Grid confirmed that a fault occurred in the cable network in the city center, which caused a short-term voltage drop. Despite the fact that the problem was eliminated within a few seconds, it managed to cause a small fire at the substation, which was quickly localized.

TfL states that traffic recovery is ongoing, but cannot yet name the exact timing of full recovery.

Around 4:00 p.m. local time, the entrance groups of Waterloo station were closed, and passengers from Paddington were diverted from the Elizabeth line platform. The Bakerloo line was also completely closed.

Embankment, Charing Cross and Putney Bridge stations, which were previously closed, have already resumed operation.

The London Fire Service reported that the fire was caused by a cable break at a power substation in the Maida Vale area. This is the second such incident at this facility in the past few weeks, although the last fire was caused by other equipment.

Blackout in Bali: tourist paradise plunged into darkness02.05.25, 20:02 • 7399 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
London
Brent
$64.95
Bitcoin
$101,643.20
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,234.06
Ethereum
$2,435.99