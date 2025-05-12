The subway stopped in London due to a large-scale power outage: what is known

A massive power outage in London has caused serious disruptions to the subway: several lines have been closed and stations have been closed. The reason was an accident in the National Grid power grid. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

In London, the operation of part of the subway lines was temporarily suspended, and some stations were closed due to serious power outages. According to the Transport Service of London (TfL), the reason was an accident on the National Grid network, which caused the shutdown of most of the transport system.

According to TfL, as of 6:00 p.m., the Bakerloo, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines have been completely suspended. Other directions, including Circle, District, Jubilee, Hammersmith & City, Mildmay, operate with delays or partial stops. Minor disruptions were recorded on the Northern, Elizabeth, Piccadilly, Metropolitan and Waterloo & City lines, while the rest of the routes operate as usual.

What happened

The incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., forced the closure of a number of stations, including Marble Arch, Holborn, Covent Garden, South Kensington and Tottenham Court Road. TfL reported on social networks that Covent Garden was closed due to a malfunction of communication equipment.

A TfL representative noted that due to an accident in the southwestern district of London, the power supply was interrupted for several minutes, which caused a complete shutdown of the system. He also suggested that some passengers may have temporarily remained in the tunnels.

National Grid confirmed that a fault occurred in the cable network in the city center, which caused a short-term voltage drop. Despite the fact that the problem was eliminated within a few seconds, it managed to cause a small fire at the substation, which was quickly localized.

TfL states that traffic recovery is ongoing, but cannot yet name the exact timing of full recovery.

Around 4:00 p.m. local time, the entrance groups of Waterloo station were closed, and passengers from Paddington were diverted from the Elizabeth line platform. The Bakerloo line was also completely closed.

Embankment, Charing Cross and Putney Bridge stations, which were previously closed, have already resumed operation.

The London Fire Service reported that the fire was caused by a cable break at a power substation in the Maida Vale area. This is the second such incident at this facility in the past few weeks, although the last fire was caused by other equipment.

