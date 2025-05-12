$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2724 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8016 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16792 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23030 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17818 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21023 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22934 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24972 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31844 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32083 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Due to the incompetence of commanders, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Kherson direction - partisans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

ATESH agents report heavy losses of the occupiers in the 24th motorized rifle regiment. The command ignores the situation at the front, which leads to casualties and missing persons.

Due to the incompetence of commanders, the occupiers are suffering losses in the Kherson direction - partisans

Agents of the ATESH movement from the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment reported catastrophic losses of personnel of the occupiers in the unit. Numerous victims of the aggressor are a direct result of thoughtless orders of incompetent command, which insists on taking positions on the islands, ignoring the real situation at the front. This was stated in ATESH, reports UNN.

Details

According to partisans, in the last two weeks alone, six servicemen from the occupiers have gone missing.

Commanders continue to endanger the lives of soldiers, not even providing organized evacuation of the wounded. The brilliant work of Ukrainian FPV drones and effective electronic warfare turn the enemy's attempts to strengthen their positions on the islands into deadly adventures. Such actions of commanders encourage the military to look for alternative ways to survive, ATESH said.

We want to appeal to the servicemen of the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment: we know what you face every day - senseless orders, losses, negligence of the commander. If you want to change the situation and save yourself and others - write to our coordinator

 - the statement reads.

Recall

Cyber-ATESH hacked the phone of Russian air defense major Kukovenkov. Intimate correspondence with minors and group masturbation videos were found there. All of this was made publicly available.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
