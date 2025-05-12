Agents of the ATESH movement from the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment reported catastrophic losses of personnel of the occupiers in the unit. Numerous victims of the aggressor are a direct result of thoughtless orders of incompetent command, which insists on taking positions on the islands, ignoring the real situation at the front. This was stated in ATESH, reports UNN.

Details

According to partisans, in the last two weeks alone, six servicemen from the occupiers have gone missing.

Commanders continue to endanger the lives of soldiers, not even providing organized evacuation of the wounded. The brilliant work of Ukrainian FPV drones and effective electronic warfare turn the enemy's attempts to strengthen their positions on the islands into deadly adventures. Such actions of commanders encourage the military to look for alternative ways to survive, ATESH said.

We want to appeal to the servicemen of the 24th Motorized Rifle Regiment: we know what you face every day - senseless orders, losses, negligence of the commander. If you want to change the situation and save yourself and others - write to our coordinator - the statement reads.

Recall

Cyber-ATESH hacked the phone of Russian air defense major Kukovenkov. Intimate correspondence with minors and group masturbation videos were found there. All of this was made publicly available.