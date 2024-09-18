One killed and 4 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks in 24 hours

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements yesterday, hitting residential areas, killing one person and wounding four others, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Kizomys, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Honcharne, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Tavriyske, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a social and medical institution and a shop; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, garage cooperatives and private cars.

