Ukrainian Navy shoots down two Shahed-136 attack drones in the south

On the night of September 18, the Ukrainian Navy shot down two attack drones that attacked the southern regions of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Wednesday morning, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night in the south of Ukraine, during an air attack by the Russian occupiers, the forces and means of one of the units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 2 enemy kamikaze drones SHAHED-136," the message posted on the telegram channel reads.

