As of 06:00 on September 18, 2024, there is one hostile ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a maximum volley of up to 4 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, and there are 5 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 4 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 32 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed:

2 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;

6 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 2 of them from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.

