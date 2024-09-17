Russia keeps missile carriers with 36 Kalibr missiles in the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy

As of 06:00 on September 17, 2024, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided updated information on Russian missile launchers in the region, UNN reports .

Details

There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

Five enemy ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, four of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.

The Ukrainian military continues to monitor the movement of Russian missile launchers in the region and is ready to take appropriate action in case of a threat.

