Russian missile carrier with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, a Russian ship was spotted firing up to 4 Kalibr missiles. The Ukrainian Navy continues to monitor the situation, no enemy ships have been detected in the Sea of Azov.
One Russian missile carrier with a total volley of up to four Kalibr cruise missiles was spotted in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy reported. At the same time, no enemy ships were detected in the Sea of Azov, as in the previous day, UNN reports .
Details
This situation indicates that Russia continues its military activity in the Black Sea, which poses a threat to the security of the region. The Ukrainian Navy continues to closely monitor the situation and to monitor the movement of enemy vessels.
An enemy missile carrier is spotted in the Black Sea05.09.24, 07:29 • 25582 views