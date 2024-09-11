Russian missile carrier with “Kalibr” missiles detected in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One Russian missile carrier with a total volley of up to four Kalibr cruise missiles was spotted in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Navy reported. At the same time, no enemy ships were detected in the Sea of Azov, as in the previous day, UNN reports .

Details

This situation indicates that Russia continues its military activity in the Black Sea, which poses a threat to the security of the region. The Ukrainian Navy continues to closely monitor the situation and to monitor the movement of enemy vessels.

