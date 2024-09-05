An enemy missile carrier is spotted in the Black Sea

One Russian warship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles was spotted in the Black Sea on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian Navy reports , UNN.

Details

Thus, as of 06:00 on Thursday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

Meanwhile, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There is also 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, and no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

“During the day, 8 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea in Russia's interests, 7 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus, 11 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 4 of them moved from the Bosphorus,” the statement said.

