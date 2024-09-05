An enemy missile carrier is spotted in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Navy reported the presence of one Russian warship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. No enemy ships were spotted in the Sea of Azov.
Details
Thus, as of 06:00 on Thursday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.
Meanwhile, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
There is also 1 enemy ship in the Mediterranean Sea, and no Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
“During the day, 8 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea in Russia's interests, 7 of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus, 11 vessels passed to the Sea of Azov, 4 of them moved from the Bosphorus,” the statement said.
