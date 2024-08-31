Thousands of dolphins died in the Black Sea as a result of Russia's actions - Pletenchuk

Environmentalists have long warned of significant losses in ecosystems due to Russia's actions, including thousands of dolphins killed in the Black Sea.

This was announced by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Environmentalists have been sounding the alarm for a long time. There are quite serious figures for the deaths of animals, especially dolphins, and there was a cosmic figure that was measured in thousands - Pletenchuk says.

He also emphasized that Russia is destroying the ecosystem not only of the Black Sea, but also of the Kinburn Spit. “We are only at the beginning of this path, we will need to determine the damage that Russia has done not only to Ukraine, but also to all other countries whose territories are washed by the Black Sea,” he added.

Recall

During the period of Russian occupation of the Askania-Nova reserve, Ukraine lost almost 6 thousand hectares of the protected area. The invaders use Dzharylgach Island as a military base and do not observe the protected area regime there.