Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16492 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29433 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 33954 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137397 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161879 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143689 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181899 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392162 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3696 views

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine has begun in Istanbul, chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The meeting is taking place at the Dolmabahçe presidential office.

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
x.com/anadoluagency

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine has begun in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Anadolu reported and showed a photo from the negotiation site, UNN writes.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine has begun under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul

- Anadolu reported.

"Direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations have begun in Istanbul for the first time in more than 3 years," the publication emphasizes.

In his opening speech at the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said: "We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace."

Meeting between Russia and Ukraine has started in Istanbul, hosted by Turkey - Russian media

Supplement

Turkish, American, and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at around 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

The trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine, which will take place in the same place, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue with a delay. Later, Russian media reported that the head of the Russian delegation, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, was to join the negotiations after a meeting with US representatives, his car later arrived at the venue of negotiations with Ukraine after a meeting with US representatives.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin head Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
