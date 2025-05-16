Meeting between Russia and Ukraine has started in Istanbul, hosted by Turkey - Russian media

The meeting of delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - started in Istanbul with the participation of representatives of Turkey, Russian media reported, writes UNN.

The meeting between Russia and Ukraine started in Istanbul - writes one of the state Russian media with reference to a source.

According to Russian media, Turkey is holding a meeting with Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan began with an introductory speech at the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Dolmabahce in Istanbul, Anadolu notes.

Addition

Turkish, American and Ukrainian delegations met at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul under the chairmanship of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as part of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks on May 15 at around 10:45. Negotiations lasted until approximately 12 o'clock.

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, which will take place in the same place, was scheduled for 12:30. But the Russian delegation arrived at the venue with a delay. Later, Russian media reported that the head of the Russian delegation, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, was supposed to join the negotiations after meeting with US representatives, his car later arrived at the venue of negotiations with Ukraine after meeting with US representatives.

According to media reports, Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the negotiations, demanding that they be held without the US and Turkey.

Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire and direct negotiations at the highest level – Umerov

These will be the first direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend direct negotiations, although he himself had proposed them before, and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dashed any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.