Russian forces attacked Kherson region with drones: there is a wounded

Russian troops attacked Kherson region with drones. A resident of Bilozerska was wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

Russian troops attacked the village of Bilozerska in Kherson region with a drone on the morning of May 31.

According to the RMA, a 37-year-old man was attacked.

According to local authorities, the victim suffered a mine-explosive injury, concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, arms and legs.

He was taken to hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 31, the occupiers shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 66-year-old man was fatally wounded.