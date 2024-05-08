Pletenchuk: russians used jet skis to storm Krynok yesterday, but it did not help them

russians unsuccessfully used a jet ski to attack from the water in the Krynok area. They are expected to intensify their assault attempts in this way. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Yesterday, the Russians already used a jet ski. This is something new, actually. But it didn't help them either. In fact, the number of people in Russian uniforms with a "blue tan" on the shore of this island is only growing - Pletenchuk said

He notes that they are forced to conduct assault operations from the water, but because it is an open area and an open surface, it is much more difficult.

It is possible that they will only intensify these attempts, that they will probably increase the number of equipment that will be used for this purpose. And this is despite the fact that they are also shelling the coastal strip with anti-aircraft missiles - Pletenchuk added.

