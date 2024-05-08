Ukraine will receive first F-16 aircraft this summer - Dutch Defense Minister

This summer, Ukraine will receive its first F-16 fighter jets. Initially, Ukraine will receive the planes from Denmark. However, by this time, Kyiv must prepare the infrastructure for the fighters and ensure that they can be maintained. This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren in an interview with LRT, reports UNN.

Details

When asked when Ukraine will be able to receive the F-16 fighter jets promised by the Dutch and Danes, Ollongren said:

"Starting this summer, we are ready to provide real capabilities, starting with Danish F-16s and then Dutch F-16s. Of course, the Ukrainian side must also be ready for this, the infrastructure must be in place, and maintenance capabilities must be created, from spare parts to ammunition.

Ukrainian pilots and engineers continue ongoing training on the F-16. According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, this process is ongoing.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statedthat the country will perceive the arrival of F-16 aircraft in Ukraine, regardless of the modification of these aircraft, as carriers of nuclear weapons. The Russian Foreign Ministry also added that it would perceive this step by the United States and NATO as a deliberate provocation.