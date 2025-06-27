$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Husakov's friend ran over a law enforcement officer during investigative actions, he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2058 views

Law enforcement officers detained Nazarii Husakov's close friend, who tried to escape by car during searches, deliberately running over a DSR operative. The man has been detained, the car is in the impound lot, investigative actions are ongoing in the fraud case.

Husakov's friend ran over a law enforcement officer during investigative actions, he was detained

During investigative actions in the case of Nazarii Husakov, against whom two criminal cases were opened, his best friend and confidant were detained, who resisted and tried to escape by car, intentionally hitting a DSR operative. This was reported to UNN journalist by the National Police.

Details

As reported by the National Police, law enforcement officers, during investigative actions in the case of Nazarii Husakov, detained his best friend and confidant, who during searches resisted and tried to escape by car, intentionally hit and injured a DSR operative.

The man was detained, and the car was sent to the impound lot.

Recall

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in a report to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, indicated that checks are ongoing in Husakov's case and possible instances of fraud, which have already revealed a number of results. At the same time, the first topics in the report of the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine were the actions of the National Guard, the use of drones, and the fight against Russian mafia cells.

Law enforcement officers reported the opening of two criminal cases against Lviv resident Nazarii Husakov and the organization of fundraising for treatment.

Today, June 27, the police conducted searches in Kyiv and Lviv at the residences of Nazarii Husakov, his relatives, and acquaintances. The investigation is establishing possible facts of misuse of charitable funds for treatment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lviv
Kyiv
Tesla
