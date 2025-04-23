Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Marganets with a kamikaze drone, according to preliminary data, seven people died and six more were injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The aggressor struck Marganets with a kamikaze drone. According to preliminary information, 7 people died. Another 6 are injured - wrote Lysak.

Addition

According to Lysak, two men, 40 and 48 years old, were injured in the Raiv community of the Synelnyk district due to an enemy drone attack. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," the head of the Regional State Administration noted.

According to him, the aggressor aimed FPV drones at Nikopol region - the district center, Pokrovsk and Marganets communities.



