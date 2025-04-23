Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22133 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48182 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79699 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86402 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106818 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163285 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122111 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226807 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119568 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85531 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 16610 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 16947 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 47708 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 39213 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 84700 views
Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Russian forces attacked Marhanets with a kamikaze drone, resulting in the death of 7 people and injuries to 6 more. Also, two men were injured in the Raivska community, and a fire broke out at a business.

Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Marganets with a kamikaze drone, according to preliminary data, seven people died and six more were injured, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The aggressor struck Marganets with a kamikaze drone. According to preliminary information, 7 people died. Another 6 are injured

- wrote Lysak.

Addition

According to Lysak, two men, 40 and 48 years old, were injured in the Raiv community of the Synelnyk district due to an enemy drone attack. Both will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire," the head of the Regional State Administration noted.

According to him, the aggressor aimed FPV drones at Nikopol region - the district center, Pokrovsk and Marganets communities.

russian army closely approached the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: DeepState maps12.04.25, 02:07 • 29343 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
Ukraine
