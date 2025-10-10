Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: energy infrastructure damaged, there is a victim - OVA

During the night, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using missiles and drones. Several districts came under attack, including Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy's main target was the region's energy infrastructure. As a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out, and the details of the destruction are currently being clarified.

The aggressor attacked the region several times during the night with missiles and drones. Important energy facilities came under attack. Firefighters extinguished several fires – Lysak reported.

Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of one of the shellings, a 66-year-old man was injured – he was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

In the Synelnykove district, in the Ukrainska community, a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding caught fire. Also, a UAV hit the residential sector of the Mykolaiv community – the fire destroyed a private house.

Despite the massive attack, the forces of the Air Command "East" reported the destruction of 60 enemy drones in the sky over the region.

In addition, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district – shelling was carried out with artillery and MLRS "Grad". Nikopol and Marhanets came under fire. Rescuers and utility services are currently inspecting the territory to determine the extent of the damage.

