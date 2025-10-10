Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: energy infrastructure damaged, there is a victim - OVA

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 13539 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 32569 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 27787 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 34470 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 37950 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 61188 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57317 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27819 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22989 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47887 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 13585 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capitalOctober 9, 10:12 PM • 13142 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 28469 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 13464 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideo02:12 AM • 9324 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47777 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 61188 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 57317 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 47887 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 79167 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Olena Sosedka
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 47776 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 22678 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 37076 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 53639 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 67285 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: energy infrastructure damaged, there is a victim - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

At night, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using missiles and drones. A 66-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: energy infrastructure damaged, there is a victim - OVA

During the night, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using missiles and drones. Several districts came under attack, including Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, the enemy's main target was the region's energy infrastructure. As a result of the hits, large-scale fires broke out, and the details of the destruction are currently being clarified.

The aggressor attacked the region several times during the night with missiles and drones. Important energy facilities came under attack. Firefighters extinguished several fires 

– Lysak reported.

Loud explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of one of the shellings, a 66-year-old man was injured – he was hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

Suburban train traffic complicated in Kyiv on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section10.10.25, 07:33 • 984 views

In the Synelnykove district, in the Ukrainska community, a combine harvester, a truck, and an outbuilding caught fire. Also, a UAV hit the residential sector of the Mykolaiv community – the fire destroyed a private house.

Despite the massive attack, the forces of the Air Command "East" reported the destruction of 60 enemy drones in the sky over the region.

In addition, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district – shelling was carried out with artillery and MLRS "Grad". Nikopol and Marhanets came under fire. Rescuers and utility services are currently inspecting the territory to determine the extent of the damage.

Emergency power outages introduced in Sumy region due to Russian attacks10.10.25, 07:09 • 1336 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Marhanets
Kamianske
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv