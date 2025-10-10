Suburban train traffic complicated in Kyiv on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section

On Friday, October 10, suburban train traffic on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section is complicated in both directions. The reason is a lack of voltage. This is reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that suburban train delays on the section currently amount to up to 30 minutes. This refers to the following routes:

No. 6802 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Hrebinka from Khmelivyk station

No. 6803 Hrebinka - Kyiv from Lisnytstvo station

Train No. 6831 Berezan - Kyiv-Volynskyi from Korzhi station is also delayed - the message says.

"We are working on the possibility of continuing the movement," Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Recall

On the night of October 10, the Russian army launched another combined attack on Ukraine, using drones and ballistic missiles. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, others are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, metro traffic has been changed. Train intervals will be 6-7 minutes, and some sections will be temporarily unavailable.

