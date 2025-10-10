Suburban train traffic complicated in Kyiv on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, October 10, suburban train traffic on the Kyiv - Hrebinka section in both directions is complicated due to lack of voltage. Delays are up to 30 minutes for flights No. 6802, No. 6803 and No. 6831.
Details
It is noted that suburban train delays on the section currently amount to up to 30 minutes. This refers to the following routes:
- No. 6802 Kyiv-Volynskyi - Hrebinka from Khmelivyk station
- No. 6803 Hrebinka - Kyiv from Lisnytstvo station
Train No. 6831 Berezan - Kyiv-Volynskyi from Korzhi station is also delayed
"We are working on the possibility of continuing the movement," Ukrzaliznytsia added.
On the night of October 10, the Russian army launched another combined attack on Ukraine, using drones and ballistic missiles. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, others are being treated on an outpatient basis.
Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, metro traffic has been changed. Train intervals will be 6-7 minutes, and some sections will be temporarily unavailable.
