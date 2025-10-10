Passage through DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia blocked after attack - OVA

On Friday, October 10, traffic through the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia was closed. These are preventive measures, and traffic will be restored after the security situation stabilizes. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA), according to UNN.

Another difficult night. The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities across the country. In Zaporizhzhia, traffic across the DniproHES dam is currently blocked - these are precautionary measures. - Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, traffic will be restored as soon as the security situation allows.

Recall

On the night of October 10, Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 7-year-old boy died. Medics fought for his life, but his injuries were incompatible with life.

Also, this night, the Russian army carried out another combined attack on Ukraine, using drones and ballistic missiles. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the Ukrainian capital, particularly the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, metro traffic has been changed. Train intervals will be 6-7 minutes, and some sections will be temporarily unavailable.

Minor delays possible on Kyiv's circular electric train