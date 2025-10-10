Minor delays possible on Kyiv's circular electric train

On Friday, October 10, despite power supply problems in the Ukrainian capital, the Kyiv Ring Electric Train operates according to its usual route and schedule. However, minor delays may occur due to the priority passage of other trains. This was reported by Kyiv City Express, according to UNN.

Despite a difficult night and electricity supply problems in the city, the Kyiv Ring Electric Train will run as planned. Movement along the route and schedule is maintained. - the message says.

"Minor delays are possible due to the passage of priority trains, but we are moving on," added Kyiv City Express.

Recall

On the night of October 10, the Russian army launched another combined attack on Ukraine, using drones and ballistic missiles. In the Podilskyi district of the capital, fragments of a downed enemy target were found. As a result of this attack, at least 9 people were injured in the capital. Five of them were hospitalized, the others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that part of the Ukrainian capital, including the Left Bank, was left without electricity.

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv, metro traffic has been changed. Train intervals will be 6-7 minutes, and some sections will be temporarily unavailable.