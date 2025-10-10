Emergency power outages introduced in Sumy region due to Russian attacks

By order of NPC "Ukrenergo", emergency power outage schedules (EPOS) have been introduced in the Sumy region. Currently, restrictions apply to ten queues of consumers. This was reported by "Sumyoblenergo", writes UNN.

Details

Sumyoblenergo informed that such measures are applied when it is necessary to urgently reduce the load on the energy system after damage to energy facilities as a result of Russian shelling.

The duration of the outages cannot be predicted yet – they will last until Ukrenergo cancels the command. Up-to-date information on power outages can be checked on the website of JSC "Sumyoblenergo" in the "Outages" section or in the E-Svitlo personal account.

