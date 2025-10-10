$41.400.09
Zaporizhzhia calls for temporary gas consumption restrictions due to network damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

JSC "ZaporizhzhiaGas" asks residents and enterprises to temporarily reduce the use of natural gas due to damage to gas facilities by enemy shelling. This is necessary to stabilize pressure in the network and prevent emergency shutdowns.

Zaporizhzhia calls for temporary gas consumption restrictions due to network damage

JSC "Zaporizhgaz" reported damage to gas facilities as a result of enemy shelling and urged residents and enterprises to temporarily reduce the use of natural gas, writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that minimal fuel consumption is necessary to stabilize pressure in the network and prevent emergency shutdowns due to night attacks by Russians on the city's infrastructure.

We ask residents to understand the situation and limit the use of gas appliances as much as possible until emergency work is completed

– the message says.

JSC "Zaporizhgaz" promised to announce the restoration of stable gas supply additionally.

Recall

During the night attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 10, Russian troops launched at least three strikes. Three people were injured, including a 45-year-old man who is in serious condition in the hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 7-year-old boy died after being wounded during the night attack by Russian troops on October 10. Doctors fought for his life, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

Stepan Haftko

