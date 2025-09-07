Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead, five wounded

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:34 AM • 5240 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
05:47 AM • 11567 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 34499 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 52991 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77623 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 68310 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 49135 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 53492 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68978 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36514 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVASeptember 7, 12:36 AM • 21031 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)September 7, 01:43 AM • 20536 views
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 14409 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 15874 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 15013 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 77626 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 68311 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 68978 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 48487 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 71261 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kremenchuk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 15207 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 48303 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 102396 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 45728 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 49865 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2086 views

During the night, Dnipropetrovsk region was subjected to drone and missile attacks, resulting in two deaths and five injuries. Enterprises, residential buildings, and cars were damaged.

Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead, five wounded

This night, Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack by Russian drones and missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise, residential buildings, and cars were damaged, three people were injured, one in serious condition. In Nikopol district, one man died, another was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. He writes that infrastructure was damaged. Due to missile and UAV strikes, several fires occurred in Kryvyi Rih. As the head of the Regional State Administration indicates, an enterprise, an administrative building, a garage, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Also, the enemy hit a local enterprise in the morning. Three men were wounded, one of them in serious condition. High-rise buildings and a garage were damaged

 - the post reads. 

In addition, UAVs were also used against the Hrushivka community of Kryvyi Rih. A private house caught fire.

It was loud in the district center, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. Due to the shelling, a 54-year-old man died. Another local, 64 years old, was injured

- Lysak reported.

The regional prosecutor's office reported that as a result of the massive enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, there were two dead and five wounded.

In the Myrove community of Nikopol district, a man died, and as a result of the evening shelling of Pokrovske village, another person was injured. A private house and a car were also damaged.

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, a man died, and a private house was damaged.

Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of another war crime against the civilian population committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Addition

29 enemy drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region.

This night, air defense forces destroyed 29 enemy UAVs that attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. 

29 enemy drones were shot down over the region

- reported the Air Command, writes Lysak.

 Earlier, UNN wrote that on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded in transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector. 

Recall

The General Staff reported hits at 37 locations as a result of the invaders' attacks:

  • 9 missiles and 56 attack UAVs;
    • also the fall of shot down (fragments) at 8 locations

      Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke07.09.25, 08:02 • 9314 views

      Alona Utkina

      War in UkraineNews of the World
      Serhiy Lysak
      General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Dnipro
      Marhanets
      Kryvyi Rih