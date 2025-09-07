Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead, five wounded

This night, Dnipropetrovsk region was under attack by Russian drones and missiles. In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise, residential buildings, and cars were damaged, three people were injured, one in serious condition. In Nikopol district, one man died, another was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro with drones. He writes that infrastructure was damaged. Due to missile and UAV strikes, several fires occurred in Kryvyi Rih. As the head of the Regional State Administration indicates, an enterprise, an administrative building, a garage, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Also, the enemy hit a local enterprise in the morning. Three men were wounded, one of them in serious condition. High-rise buildings and a garage were damaged - the post reads.

In addition, UAVs were also used against the Hrushivka community of Kryvyi Rih. A private house caught fire.

It was loud in the district center, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities. Due to the shelling, a 54-year-old man died. Another local, 64 years old, was injured - Lysak reported.

In the Myrove community of Nikopol district, a man died, and as a result of the evening shelling of Pokrovske village, another person was injured. A private house and a car were also damaged.

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, a man died, and a private house was damaged.

Prosecutors are documenting the consequences of another war crime against the civilian population committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

29 enemy drones were shot down over the region - reported the Air Command, writes Lysak.

The General Staff reported hits at 37 locations as a result of the invaders' attacks:

9 missiles and 56 attack UAVs;

also the fall of shot down (fragments) at 8 locations

