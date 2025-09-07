Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke

$41.350.00
September 6, 07:15 PM • 25025 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 42852 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 65654 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 59637 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 46064 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 51450 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 64559 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35980 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43437 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46853 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 65666 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 59645 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 64561 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 44738 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 67675 views
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

A large fire and smoke occurred in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of an enemy attack. Residents are advised to close windows and stay indoors due to heavy smoke.

Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a large-scale fire broke out and smoke was observed as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

Due to the consequences of the shelling, heavy smoke is observed in the Borshchahivka district and in neighboring microdistricts (both in the city and the region).

"Residents are asked to close windows and not go outside unless absolutely necessary," the city hall advises.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack07.09.25, 06:42 • 4456 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
Kyiv