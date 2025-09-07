Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smoke

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, a large-scale fire broke out and smoke was observed as a result of an enemy attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to KMDA.

Details

Due to the consequences of the shelling, heavy smoke is observed in the Borshchahivka district and in neighboring microdistricts (both in the city and the region).

"Residents are asked to close windows and not go outside unless absolutely necessary," the city hall advises.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 dead, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack