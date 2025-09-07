In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack

In the capital, after another massive Russian attack, traffic was restricted on one of the streets in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

According to Biloshytskyi, traffic was blocked on Yakuba Kolasa Street – on the section from the intersection with Hnata Yury Street to the intersection with Heroes of Cosmos Street.

"Attention to road users. Take this information into account when planning your route," he wrote.

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.