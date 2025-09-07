$41.350.00
In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In Kyiv, traffic was restricted on Yakuba Kolasa Street in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This happened after a massive Russian attack on the capital.

In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attack

In the capital, after another massive Russian attack, traffic was restricted on one of the streets in the Sviatoshynskyi district. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Biloshytskyi, traffic was blocked on Yakuba Kolasa Street – on the section from the intersection with Hnata Yury Street to the intersection with Heroes of Cosmos Street.

"Attention to road users. Take this information into account when planning your route," he wrote.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
Kyiv