Woman killed, five injured due to Russian morning strike on Nikopol

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops shelled Nikopol with artillery in the morning, a woman was killed and five more people were wounded, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A woman was killed, and five more people were injured, two of whom were rescued by rescuers, as a result of the morning artillery shelling of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to Lysak, the enemy's artillery shelling of the city occurred in the morning.

According to the State Emergency Service, the victims were provided with pre-medical care and transported to the hospital.

"Two women were hospitalized. A 78-year-old injured woman is in "serious" condition. A 69-year-old woman is in moderate condition. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment," Lysak noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, civilian infrastructure and residential apartment buildings were damaged. Lysak clarified that a bank, a hairdresser, shops, a sports club, a pharmacy, and multi-story buildings were damaged.

Addition

At night, the enemy massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Air defenders shot down 16 UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, there were also hits, Lysak indicated.

"Kryvyi Rih suffered the most. The enemy not only directed drones at the city but also hit it with a missile. As a result of the attack, according to updated information, one person was injured - a 17-year-old boy. He was hospitalized in serious condition. An enterprise and infrastructure were damaged. Several fires broke out. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the head of the Regional Military Administration reported.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and 28 "Shaheds": a 17-year-old boy was wounded

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit with a KAB and drones. The Velykomykhailivka, Mykolaivka, and Mezheva communities were under attack. 2 private houses and 3 cars were damaged. In the Nikopol district, the Russian army shelled with FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol itself, the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Myrove communities suffered. A five-story building, an unused building, and a power line were damaged.