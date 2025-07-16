Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and 28 "Shaheds": a 17-year-old boy was wounded

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, Russia massively attacked Kryvyi Rih, using simultaneously a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds. An industrial enterprise was destroyed. As a result of the shelling, a 17-year-old boy was injured, and doctors are currently fighting for his life. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

This has not happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds simultaneously. An industrial enterprise was destroyed. Thank God – no casualties, personnel were in shelters. But unfortunately, a 17-year-old boy was injured – a wound to the abdominal cavity. He is in serious condition, doctors are currently fighting for his life. - Vilkul reported.

Also, according to him, electricity supply is currently being restored to several districts of the city. Water supply is maintained by generators.

"It won't be very fast. Several fires. Localization is underway. Everyone is on site, everyone is working," added the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, Russians massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. City authorities warned of large-scale power outages and possible water supply interruptions after the "hits."

