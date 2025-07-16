Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and 28 "Shaheds": a 17-year-old boy was wounded

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
07:40 PM • 14471 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 69287 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 105045 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 64836 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 98857 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 63988 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 111534 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 76060 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 103228 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 77202 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
60%
745mm
Popular news
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passportJuly 15, 03:43 PM • 20810 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General will ensure proper interaction between the Special Tribunal and the Ukrainian side - KravchenkoJuly 15, 04:11 PM • 7968 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 24477 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 15023 views
Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions: what's the reason?08:15 PM • 8382 views
Publications
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska07:40 PM • 14471 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 15120 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 24579 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 69287 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universitiesJuly 15, 10:57 AM • 105045 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Kharkiv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 14568 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 35297 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 67739 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 73031 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 75833 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mi-8
Instagram

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and 28 "Shaheds": a 17-year-old boy was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

On the night of July 16, Kryvyi Rih was subjected to a massive attack with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds, an industrial enterprise was destroyed. A 17-year-old boy received severe injuries, doctors are fighting for his life.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and 28 "Shaheds": a 17-year-old boy was wounded

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, Russia massively attacked Kryvyi Rih, using simultaneously a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds. An industrial enterprise was destroyed. As a result of the shelling, a 17-year-old boy was injured, and doctors are currently fighting for his life. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

This has not happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds simultaneously. An industrial enterprise was destroyed. Thank God – no casualties, personnel were in shelters. But unfortunately, a 17-year-old boy was injured – a wound to the abdominal cavity. He is in serious condition, doctors are currently fighting for his life.

- Vilkul reported.

Also, according to him, electricity supply is currently being restored to several districts of the city. Water supply is maintained by generators.

"It won't be very fast. Several fires. Localization is underway. Everyone is on site, everyone is working," added the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, Russians massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. City authorities warned of large-scale power outages and possible water supply interruptions after the "hits."

Putin, ignoring Trump, may continue war in Ukraine - Reuters15.07.25, 16:35 • 6558 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vilkul Oleksandr
Shahed-136
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9