Putin, ignoring Trump, will continue the war and may seize an even larger part of Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of sanctions.

Putin, ignoring Trump, will continue the war and may seize an even larger part of Ukraine - Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to continue the war in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms, ignoring Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions. This is reported by Reuters, citing three sources close to the Kremlin, who note that amid the advance of Russian troops, Putin's territorial demands may even increase, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, Putin, who ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022 after eight years of fighting in the east of the country between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists, is convinced that the Russian economy and army are strong enough to withstand any new Western sanctions.

On Monday, Trump expressed frustration over Putin's refusal to agree to a truce and announced a new wave of arms supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. He also threatened new sanctions against Russia if a peace agreement is not reached within 50 days.

Russian sources note that Putin will not stop the war under pressure from the West and believes that Russia, which has already withstood the harshest sanctions, will be able to survive further economic restrictions, including potential US tariffs against countries buying Russian oil.

Putin believes that no one has seriously negotiated with him on peace terms in Ukraine - not even the US. So he will continue until he gets what he wants

- said one of Reuters' interlocutors on condition of anonymity.

Despite several phone calls between Trump and Putin, as well as visits to Russia by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, Putin, according to sources, believes that there have been no concrete negotiations on the fundamentals of a peace agreement.

The White House did not comment on this information.

Putin's conditions for achieving peace, according to the interlocutors, include: a legally enshrined ban on further NATO expansion eastward, Ukraine's neutral status and limitation of its armed forces, protection of the rights of the Russian-speaking population, and recognition of Russia's territorial gains.

Also, according to sources, Putin is ready to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with the participation of key international players, although it is not yet clear how exactly this will be implemented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv will never recognize Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories, and that Ukraine has the sovereign right to decide on NATO membership. The President's Office did not provide a comment.

It is noted that Putin considers achieving military goals much more important than possible economic losses, and is not overly concerned about US threats to impose tariffs on buyers of Russian oil in China and India.

Two sources claim that Russia has an advantage on the battlefield, and its military industry exceeds NATO's production capacity in critical types of ammunition, such as artillery shells.

Trump said he was "disappointed but not done" with Putin15.07.25, 08:54 • 4658 views

As of July 1, 2025, Russia controls about 20% of Ukraine's territory and has advanced 1415 km² in the last three months, according to the open map DeepStateMap.

Currently, Russia controls Crimea, the entire Luhansk region, over 70% of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, as well as parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Publicly, Putin insists that these five regions are part of Russia, and that Ukraine must withdraw troops before any peace agreements.

According to sources, Putin may continue the war until the complete collapse of Ukrainian defense and further expand his territorial ambitions.

"Russia will act based on Ukraine's weakness," said a third interlocutor. If Ukrainian resistance is strong enough, Moscow may stop the offensive after capturing the four eastern regions. "But if Ukraine falls - the capture will continue to the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions."

Zelenskyy noted that Russia's summer offensive did not meet Moscow's expectations. The Ukrainian military command acknowledges the enemy's numerical superiority, but states that Ukrainian troops are holding the defense and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation15.07.25, 15:44 • 18572 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Reuters
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
India
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
