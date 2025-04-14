$41.180.14
Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a man was injured, houses were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4428 views

At night, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district with "Grads", artillery and drones. A 53-year-old man was injured, houses, garages and power lines were damaged.

Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovsk region: a man was injured, houses were damaged

The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in a civilian being injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of today, the Nikopol district was again subjected to enemy shelling. The occupiers covered the territory of the district with fire from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones. The city of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanetska, Chervonogrigorivska and Pokrovska communities, came under attack.

As a result of the shelling, a 53-year-old local resident was injured. His life is not in danger, he will receive outpatient treatment.

During the attack, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. At least eight private houses, three outbuildings, a garage, a car and power lines were damaged. Specialists continue to work at the site - the territories are being inspected.

In addition, drone strikes were recorded in the Synelnykivskyi district. Drones attacked the Raivska community. As a result of the attack, an abandoned building caught fire.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian troops attacked a car with a drone in the Dnipro district of Kherson: a man died12.04.25, 17:24 • 6779 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
