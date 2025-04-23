Enemy strike on Marganets: the number of victims has increased to 54

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Marhanets has increased to 54. This was reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, reports UNN.

According to updated data, 54 people were injured in Marhanets. 31 patients are still in the hospital. The rest are outpatients - wrote Lysak.

Supplement

On Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked with a drone a bus with workers in Marhanets. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 residents were killed. Earlier it was reported about 51 victims, but later this number increased.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Marhanets due to the Russian attack on April 23.