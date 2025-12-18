$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 9470 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 10307 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 18267 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 16755 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14140 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15899 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12807 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 21053 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11086 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Kryvyi Rih attacked by Russian drones: four injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9164 views

In Kryvyi Rih, four people were injured as a result of a UAV attack, two were hospitalized. Private and two-story houses, an administrative building, and a cultural institution were damaged. Nikopol region was shelled with MLRS and an FPV drone.

Kryvyi Rih attacked by Russian drones: four injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, 4 people were injured and there was destruction, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a UAV attack. Women aged 71 and 67 were hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

- Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, outbuildings caught fire. A private house, 5 two-story buildings, an administrative building, a cultural institution building, and garages were damaged.

According to Haivanenko, the aggressor shelled Nikopol region with a "Grad" MLRS and hit it with an FPV drone. Marhanets and Pokrovska community were under attack. The consequences are being clarified.

According to his data, air defenders shot down 8 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four after Russia's ballistic missile strike03.12.25, 20:12 • 4447 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
Kryvyi Rih