Kryvyi Rih attacked by Russian drones: four injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones, 4 people were injured and there was destruction, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Four people were injured in Kryvyi Rih due to a UAV attack. Women aged 71 and 67 were hospitalized in moderate condition. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment. - Haivanenko wrote.

According to him, outbuildings caught fire. A private house, 5 two-story buildings, an administrative building, a cultural institution building, and garages were damaged.

According to Haivanenko, the aggressor shelled Nikopol region with a "Grad" MLRS and hit it with an FPV drone. Marhanets and Pokrovska community were under attack. The consequences are being clarified.

According to his data, air defenders shot down 8 drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

