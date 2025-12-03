$42.330.01
Exclusive
04:02 PM
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Publications
Exclusives
The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four after Russia's ballistic missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

As a result of Russia's missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of injured children has risen to four. The attack caused garages to catch fire and damaged an administrative building.

The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four after Russia's ballistic missile strike

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to four people, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.  Four people were reportedly injured, including a child 

- the report says.

According to rescuers, garages caught fire and an administrative building was damaged as a result of the attack. Rescuers are working at the scene.

Additionally

According to the State Emergency Service, three people, including a girl, were injured in the Nikopol district due to shelling. Emergency workers provided assistance to the child, as well as to a woman and a man. They were handed over to medical personnel for further hospitalization. Two educational institutions, two gas stations, and private houses were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, infrastructure and a private house were damaged.

Kryvyi Rih under ballistic missile attack: number of injured increased, including a three-year-old girl03.12.25, 19:14 • 836 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih