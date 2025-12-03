The number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has risen to four after Russia's ballistic missile strike

As a result of the Russian attack, the number of injured in Kryvyi Rih has increased to four people, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Four people were reportedly injured, including a child - the report says.

According to rescuers, garages caught fire and an administrative building was damaged as a result of the attack. Rescuers are working at the scene.

Additionally

According to the State Emergency Service, three people, including a girl, were injured in the Nikopol district due to shelling. Emergency workers provided assistance to the child, as well as to a woman and a man. They were handed over to medical personnel for further hospitalization. Two educational institutions, two gas stations, and private houses were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, infrastructure and a private house were damaged.

