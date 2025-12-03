Kryvyi Rih under ballistic missile attack: number of injured increased, including a three-year-old girl

The number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack has increased to three, including a three-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to updated data, there are already three victims. Among them is a 3-year-old girl - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the child will be treated on an outpatient basis, as will a 28-year-old woman. The 87-year-old injured person has been hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

Occupiers hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, one person injured