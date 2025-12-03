Kryvyi Rih under ballistic missile attack: number of injured increased, including a three-year-old girl

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 2702 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 6856 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 11047 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 12278 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 17451 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 20134 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22748 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28743 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36321 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30146 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 14198 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 8122 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 22495 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 10165 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 14957 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 11045 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 22571 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 44562 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 47680 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 56810 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
India
Belgium
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 57050 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 59341 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 114246 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87944 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103681 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
Gold
Diia (service)

Kryvyi Rih under ballistic missile attack: number of injured increased, including a three-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured, including a three-year-old girl. The child and a 28-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment, while an 87-year-old woman has been hospitalized.

Kryvyi Rih under ballistic missile attack: number of injured increased, including a three-year-old girl

The number of wounded in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack has increased to three, including a three-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, as reported by UNN.

In Kryvyi Rih, according to updated data, there are already three victims. Among them is a 3-year-old girl 

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the child will be treated on an outpatient basis, as will a 28-year-old woman. The 87-year-old injured person has been hospitalized in a moderately severe condition.

Occupiers hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, one person injured03.12.25, 18:59 • 438 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih