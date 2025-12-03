Occupiers hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
A ballistic missile, likely an Iskander-M, hit an administrative building in Kryvyi Rih. One woman was injured, and many high-rise buildings were damaged.
In Kryvyi Rih, the occupiers hit an administrative building with a ballistic missile, injuring one person. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.
A ballistic missile, presumably an Iskander-M, hit an administrative building. Many high-rise buildings were damaged.
According to him, a headquarters is being set up in a school opposite the hit building.
Preliminarily, one woman was injured, not seriously. The fire has been extinguished. Everyone is working on site.
