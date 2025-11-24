Commanded missile strike on playground in Kryvyi Rih: 4 'Rashists' заочно notified of suspicion

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
08:21 AM • 5256 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 21785 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 18599 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 20004 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 25817 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 31342 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 32913 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 36133 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26972 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22953 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
4m/s
70%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 18579 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 21038 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 11438 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 24714 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 8630 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 21801 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 52692 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 130297 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 92864 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 97298 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Lindsey Graham
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 4950 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 8898 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 36247 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 46888 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 48695 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
9K720 Iskander
Facebook

Commanded missile strike on playground in Kryvyi Rih: 4 'Rashists' заочно notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

The prosecutor's office заочно notified four high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion, who planned and coordinated a missile strike on a playground in Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025. As a result of the attack, 20 civilians, including 9 children, were killed and 44 were injured.

Commanded missile strike on playground in Kryvyi Rih: 4 'Rashists' заочно notified of suspicion

The Prosecutor's Office has заочно (in absentia) notified four high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of war crimes for organizing and carrying out a missile strike on a children's playground in Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025. As a result of the attack, 20 people died, including 9 children, and 44 more were injured. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On April 4, 2025, at 6:50 PM, military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a children's playground in a residential area of Kryvyi Rih.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, the strike was carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

As a result of the explosion, 20 civilians died, including nine children aged 3 to 17. Another 44 people were injured, including seven children.

Apartment buildings, educational institutions, and citizens' cars were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, four high-ranking military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces were заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of committing war crimes (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Among the suspects:

• Colonel General – Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

• Vice Admiral – Deputy Commander of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces for Fire Damage - Head of the Joint Center for Planning and Coordination of Fire Damage;

• Rear Admiral – Head of the Intelligence Control and Fire Damage Coordination Center of the Enemy of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

• Colonel – Head of the Missile Forces and Artillery Department of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

These military personnel planned, coordinated, and made the decision to launch a missile strike on the civilian population.

For reference

The Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead is a high-precision weapon, after the explosion of which hundreds — thousands of fragments scatter, capable of hitting people and objects tens of meters around. Due to the extremely short flight time, the population did not have time to take cover.

Nebenzya at the UN cynically accused Ukraine of civilian casualties as a result of strikes on Kryvyi Rih and Sumy30.04.25, 02:01 • 4561 view

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
Kryvyi Rih