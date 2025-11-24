Commanded missile strike on playground in Kryvyi Rih: 4 'Rashists' заочно notified of suspicion

The Prosecutor's Office has заочно (in absentia) notified four high-ranking officials of the Russian Armed Forces of suspicion of war crimes for organizing and carrying out a missile strike on a children's playground in Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025. As a result of the attack, 20 people died, including 9 children, and 44 more were injured. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

On April 4, 2025, at 6:50 PM, military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a children's playground in a residential area of Kryvyi Rih. - the report says.

According to the investigation, the strike was carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead.

As a result of the explosion, 20 civilians died, including nine children aged 3 to 17. Another 44 people were injured, including seven children.

Apartment buildings, educational institutions, and citizens' cars were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, four high-ranking military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces were заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion of committing war crimes (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Among the suspects:

• Colonel General – Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

• Vice Admiral – Deputy Commander of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces for Fire Damage - Head of the Joint Center for Planning and Coordination of Fire Damage;

• Rear Admiral – Head of the Intelligence Control and Fire Damage Coordination Center of the Enemy of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

• Colonel – Head of the Missile Forces and Artillery Department of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

These military personnel planned, coordinated, and made the decision to launch a missile strike on the civilian population.

For reference

The Iskander-M ballistic missile with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead is a high-precision weapon, after the explosion of which hundreds — thousands of fragments scatter, capable of hitting people and objects tens of meters around. Due to the extremely short flight time, the population did not have time to take cover.

