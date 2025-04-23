Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets claimed the lives of 9 people already

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26500 views

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60349 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93518 views

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93554 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113062 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170954 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124182 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227102 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119809 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85687 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 2070 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5148 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54909 views

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93518 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75929 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 19292 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 19450 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 49946 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 41229 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 86629 views
Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets claimed the lives of 9 people already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The death toll in Marhanets has risen to 9, with 30 injured. The Russian aggressor struck a bus with enterprise employees with a kamikaze drone.

Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets claimed the lives of 9 people already

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of dead in Marhanets has increased to 9, and the number of injured to 30. Russian troops struck a bus with employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of dead in Marhanets has increased. The enemy attack took 9 lives. Condolences to family and friends

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the number of victims is constantly increasing. "According to the information at the moment, there are 30 of them," the head of the OVA said.

The aggressor struck a bus with employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone

- Lysak said.

Earlier it was known about 7 dead and 6 injured as a result of the Russian strike in Marhanets.

Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded23.04.25, 08:12 • 1908 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
