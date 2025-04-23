Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets claimed the lives of 9 people already

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of dead in Marhanets has increased to 9, and the number of injured to 30. Russian troops struck a bus with employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.



Unfortunately, the number of dead in Marhanets has increased. The enemy attack took 9 lives. Condolences to family and friends - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the number of victims is constantly increasing. "According to the information at the moment, there are 30 of them," the head of the OVA said.

The aggressor struck a bus with employees of the enterprise with a kamikaze drone - Lysak said.

Earlier it was known about 7 dead and 6 injured as a result of the Russian strike in Marhanets.

Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians attacked Marhanets with a drone, 7 dead and 6 wounded