In Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured as a result of hostile attacks - RMA

The shelling in Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, 8 of whom are hospitalized. A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, 7 apartment buildings and about 15 cars were damaged.
As a result of hostile attacks in Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured, 14 of whom needed medical care. Eight victims are currently in the hospital, all with moderate injuries. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
According to updated reports, the attacks damaged a hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution and seven apartment buildings. About fifteen vehicles were damaged, including three fire trucks, three police cars and an ambulance.
Headquarters have been set up in the city to receive applications for damaged property and to distribute construction materials. People are being provided with food and hot tea.
In Nikopol district, the aggressor does not stop terrorizing. He fired artillery at the Marhanets community during the night, and in the morning he shelled the district center, fortunately, without any casualties.
