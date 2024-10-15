Russians shell Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones: a pregnant woman and a child are wounded
Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy. Infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings and communications in several communities were damaged.
On Tuesday, October 15, Russian troops terrorized Dnipropetrovs'k region for a day. A pregnant woman and a child were injured as a result of enemy attacks . This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
A pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy were injured in Nikopol region. Both victims are hospitalized in moderate condition. These are the consequences of an enemy attack on the Marhanets community
According to him, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrovska communities also suffered from Russian attacks . The aggressor used kamikaze drones and artillery.
There is also destruction in the region. In particular, infrastructure and an enterprise were damaged. 6 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and 4 more were smashed. 3 outbuildings, an excavator, a gas pipeline and power lines were also damaged.
